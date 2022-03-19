Turn On The News: Russian Dressing, Segment 1
"Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." It is often a mash-up of the week's news, and sometimes a radio news fantasy with song parodies and covers similar to "Dr. Demento" and comedy skits and more.