Turn On The News: Russian Dressing, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project "Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." It is often a mash-up of the week's news, and sometimes a radio news fantasy with song parodies and covers similar to "Dr. Demento" and comedy skits and more. Wave Farm/WGXC 90.7-FM

Cheeze Pleeze With Snarfdude & Daffodil: Cheeze Pleeze # 925, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project This week, who loves a 70s TV NYC detective with a desire to sing? WE love ya baby! Some groove and soulless song covers and grab your axe as we listen to a song about lumberjacks (just carefully use that axe...okay?) Snarfdude

Building Bridges: STARBUCKS UNION ORGANIZING NOW ACROSS THE U.S. , Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Starbucks Union Organizing Now Across the U.S. with James Skretta, a Starbucks union activist in Buffalo, NY and John Logan, Professor and director of labor and employment studies at San Francisco State University who has recently published an article "Starbucks Multi-million dollar Anti-Union Effort May Have Backfired" Ken Nash and Mimi Rosenberg

The Pauly Show: The Best of The Pauly Show 039, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Reunion, Jethro Tull, Bee Gees, Barnaby Jones Tv Theme, Jimi Hendrix, Olivia Newton John, Hermans Hermits, Shirley Bassey, Gino Vanneli, Status Quo, Thelma Houston, Marvin Gaye, I LOve Lucy Tv Theme, Neil Diamond, Tina Turner, Don Ray, Loggins and Messina, The Monkees, Procol Harem. Anonymous

Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine: Between the Lines for March 16, 2022, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Dangers of Enforcing Ukraine 'No Fly Zone', and Urgent Need for Viable War Exit Strategy; Amid Ukraine War, Climate Groups Call on Biden to Invoke Defense Production Act for Renewables; Climate Anxiety: Addressing the Psychological Effects of Global Warming. Scott Harris

The Michael Slate Show: “Detained,” a Bold New Play on the Immigrant Men and Women Detained without Trial; Raymond Lotta, Emergency Forum on War in Ukraine; Voices from March 8, Rise Up for Abortion Rights, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project “Detained,” a play that dramatizes the stories of immigrants in ICE custody - the hell of immigration detention, and the resistance against it. With actors Will Dixon and Liana Aráuz. Then, Raymond Lotta at Revolution Books, NYC, Emergency Forum on War in Ukraine. What is happening? Where do the interests of humanity lie? And what does it have to do with the revolution humanity so urgently needs? And Voices from New York on March 8, International Women's Day: Rise Up for Abortion Rights. Michael Slate

TUC Radio: Yanis Varoufakis - How do we get the Russian troops to withdraw from Ukraine, Segment 2 A-Infos Radio Project This is a passionate appeal for peace by the former academic and Minister of Finance. After resigning from the Greek government in 2015 Yanis Varoufakis did not return to academia. He is now engaged in European politics as a visionary speaker, writer, and active participant. In February 2016, he launched the Democracy in Europe Movement and is active in the building, social justice and financial goal setting of the European Union and holds a parliamentary seat since July 2019. The first clip is Varoufakis’ message for peace in Ukraine to the Progressive International. Varoufakis records from his kitchen for the meeting on March 9, 2022. On Mar 6, 2022, the British comedian and YouTuber with a following of over 5 million invited Varoufakis for a conversation about peace in Ukraine. Russell Brand gave it the title: So THIS Is Why Ukraine Is Being Attacked and after a brief introduction turned the broadcast over to Varoufakis. Varoufakis recommendations on how to bring about peace in Ukraine are widely supported in Europe. Since the future of NATO is crucial in negotiations for peace and there is so much disagreement over NATO’s history and the power plays in the background, this program ends with quotes from a twitter feed @RnaudBertrand. Arnaud Bertrand hosts a crowd sourced collection of critical comments on NATO under the title: How Western Strategic Thinkers Warned US-NATO over Ukrainian Conflict. Strategic thinkers include historian, economists and politicians such as Clinton’s defense secretary William Perry; Noam Chomsky; and CIA director Bill Burns, and and all are backed by video or text links. The collection ends with then Senator Joe Biden who held a different opinion on NATO’s potential threat to Putin in 1997. Maria Gilardin

Sea Change Radio: Adam Sobel: A Climate Science Midlife Crisis, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Imagine you go to graduate school for a bunch of years, conscientiously studying the nuanced interactions of the variables that underlie the globe's climate. Then, as you publish findings that demonstrate what's happening to our planet, you hear your work debated and unheeded by legislators across the country who couldn't tell a stratospheric temperature profile from a hole in the wall. This week on Sea Change Radio we speak with climate scientist, Adam Sobel, a professor at Columbia University, to get a glimpse into the mind of a climate scientist. We learn about the difference between climate adaptation and climate mitigation, talk about extreme weather events in the context of climate change, and look at ways the science community can fight back against political hemming and hawing. Sea Change Radio

Radio Thrift Shop: Broadcast 556, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Radio Thrift Shop - homemade and homegrown radio from DJ who doesn't know the rules and can barely announce anyway. - Dig into DJ Frederick's musical themes (i.e. Forgotten 45's, private press LPS, library music and listen to seldom heard LPs, EPs, 45's, scratchy 78's, cassettes & cds - classic rock and pop, jazz, exotica, folk, acoustic, folk-rock, indie pop, lo-fi, psychedelic, jam bands, library, easy listening & just about everything else I dig out of the crates. Hopefully it all makes sense by the end of the hour. Occasionally these shows include documentaries or segments about the history and culture of music and/or radio. I invite your LPFM, Part 15, online or other radio project to include Radio Thrift Shop in your schedule. I've been on the air for 22 years at WSCS which is the "home base" for this show. WSCS broadcasts RTS Saturday evenings @10 pm eastern time in New London NH at 90.9 and online at classicalwscs.org. DJ Frederick wishes to express gratitude to all Radio Thrift Shop listeners and community / non-commercial radio supporters everywhere. Thank you for downloading this homemade homemade DIY show Frederick Moe