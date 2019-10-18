Aggregator

20 hours 54 minutes ago
Radio Thrift Shop features a flexible format & is an homage to the "underground" era of broadcasting of the 1960's and 1970's that DJ Frederick grew up with. RTS features a homegrown mix of vinyl records, 78s, 45's, LPs, private press releases, and a variety of cassette tapes and homemade / self released cds. Each broadcast of Radio Thrift Shop features an improvised playlist from DJ Frederick's music library
Frederick Moe
1 day 2 hours ago
Back in the USSR focuses on the recent UK elections. On December 12, The British Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn, a long-time progressive and anti-imperialist, with a history of solidarity with the Palestinian people in particular, faced off against incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, who have presided over one of the most brutal austerity regimes in the world – cutting back on every kind of social spending and consigning millions upon millions of people to poverty and homelessness while giving every subsidy and tax break one can think of to the one percent. Unfortunately that hyper-capitalist regime of austerity was given a major boost last Thursday, with the Conservatives winning an absolute majority in the UK parliament. A moment of truth and a moment of shame that will have deadly consequences for many suffering people. Back in the USSR also pays tribute to the late Noel Ignatiev, anti-racist academic and organizer, and author of the book "How the Irish Became White".
Back in the USSR
1 day 4 hours ago
Phil Taylor and Phil Conlon discuss important issues, such as Vanessa Beeley's recent Canadian tour. There are people whose ears hurt when they hear that Syria is a victim of external aggression, and therefore they want silence. They tried to silence her, but she spoke in every city of the tour. Those who attempted to stop it tried to make themselves the story, and engaged in much behind-the-scenes sabotage. This comes at a time when we are told 'we are so free and democratic,' and refugees want to come here for it. Well, Canadians can't even rent a hall for Vanessa, and have things closed on them. Don't expect the corporate media to follow-up on that story.
Beeley's tour coincided with the publication of an interview with President Assad that had been suppressed by Western media. Those who claim to be interested in international politics should familiarize themselves with the interview. Is anyone going to research how a major Italian network would involve itself in interviewing the President of a country under attack by NATO, and then try to hide it? Also, it came out that the OPCW doctored its own report on an 'alleged' (fake) chemical attack by Syria's government. The purveyors of the 'chemical story' have a mess on their hands.
***
Corbyn got snookered. He wanted to talk about social programs for the British masses, but instead had to talk about Brexit. That was a trap, since his party was divided on it. If he had followed his own personal history on Brexit, he would have rejected the EU like so many British workers: all the power is in the hands of an unaccountable bureaucracy. The Conservatives took the issue, ran on it, and won.
The Labour Party fell for the old 'your shoelaces are untied' trick. When people lie about you and smear you (i.e. ' Labour's anti-Semitism problem'), you're supposed to come at them. But the Labour Party looked down to check its shoelaces, and got punched in the face. Now Boris will have to deal with the people who want to exit from the U.K.
Phil also discusses the ongoing farce at the International Court of Justice, in which we pretend that Suu Kyi has 'fallen from grace' because Western puppets and Bob Rae don't like her.
Anonymous
1 day 5 hours ago
dj carlito
1 day 5 hours ago
Simultaneous Times is a monthly science fiction podcast produced by Space Cowboy Books in Joshua Tree, CA.
http://www.spacecowboybooks.com
Space Cowboy Books
1 day 6 hours ago
Rude boys take over Global A Go-Go; Afro sounds from coastal Colombia and northeast Brazil; West Africa's neo-garage bands; more Peruvian chicha; three from southern Africa; Fat Freddy's Drop's new album
Bill Lupoletti
1 day 6 hours ago
The Host of Bcfm's Politics Show Tony Gosling is back! Tony looks back at last weeks devastating election result for Jeremy Corbyn and explains why he believes Corbyn was destined to fail.
Bristol Broadband Co-operative
1 day 7 hours ago
A year of queer in dance, film, books, and music; Gabon outlaws same-gender sex, the ”Nigerian 47” re-affirm their innocence, Australia’s “religious rights” bill is still wrong, there’s good news for the asylum-seeking Saudi gay couple, Finland elects a rainbow-raised woman P.M., Megan Rapinoe gets “Sports Illustrated’s” 2019 crown, the gender-neutral “they” tops Webster’s “words of the year”, and more LGBTQ news from around the world!
Lucia Chappelle
1 day 7 hours ago
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
Motherland Influence
1 day 7 hours ago
(1.) Whayback - Artifacts
(2.) Nightfall - Tash
(3.) Wait Up - Q-Tip
(4.) Take Me Home - Polyrhythm Addicts ft. Pharoahe Monch
(5.) Decemberized - Moka Only
(6.) Liar Liar - Sintax The Terrific
(7.) Space Defense Team (Bix remix) - Wordburglar ft. Mega Ran and Kool Keith
(8.) Press Pause - Shark & DJ Alkemy ft. Cable and Oskeptical
(9.) Rollin' - DK ft. Cam James and Justo the MC
(10.) Beast Mode - Blu & Damu The Fudgemunk ft. Cashus King, Shawn Jackson, Yamin Semali and Local Blacc
(11.) Bla Bla - Slowy & 12Vince
(12.) Hip Hop Yoga 101 - Jess The Facts & A.C. The PD
(13.) RepresenterS - BigBob ft. Sadat X, Milano Constantine and LDontheCut
(14.) I Know - Rakim
(15.) Streetz - Prod. Rob
(16.) Coalesce - KiLaMDaPro
Gamma Krush
1 day 7 hours ago
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. "The Other Black Music" broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Motherland Influence
1 day 9 hours ago
Another intriguing audio tapestry woven by Robin Upton from Unwelcome Guests' archival material. It's a fine exploration of how the forces that run the world *actually* operate in practice. And an exploration of the propaganda they generate to pacify and mislead the people.
Central to this tapestry is Richard K. Moore's fine essay, "Escaping the Matrix," read by Lyn Gerry. Woven around that are several other discussions that supplement, extend, and illustrate the essay's several points.
Kenneth Dowst
1 day 9 hours ago
Another intriguing audio tapestry woven by Robin Upton from Unwelcome Guests' archival material. It's a fine exploration of how the forces that run the world *actually* operate in practice. And an exploration of the propaganda they generate to pacify and mislead the people.
Central to this tapestry is Richard K. Moore's fine essay, "Escaping the Matrix," read by Lyn Gerry. Woven around that are several other discussions that supplement, extend, and illustrate the essay's several points.
Kenneth Dowst
1 day 11 hours ago
Back in the USSR interviews Brendan Campisi about Jewish-American author and historian Noel Ignatiev, who is best known for his work on race and social class and for his call to abolish “whiteness”. He was the co-founder of the New Abolitionist Society and co-editor of the journal Race Traitor, which argued that “treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity”. Particularly known for the controversial work “How the Irish Became White”. Born on December 27, 1940 in Philadelphia, Ignatiev was a life-long radical. At different times he was a member of the Communist Party USA, Students for a Democratic Society, as well as the union movement where he took part in numerous strikes and labor actions. For twenty years he worked in a Chicago steel mill before being accepted into the Harvard Graduate School of Education in 1985, where he earned his doctorate in 1995. His PhD dissertation, which later became the book “How the Irish Became White” discussed the integration of Irish immigrants into white supremacist America in the 19th Century, arguing that race is a social construct, not a scientific reality, that groups of people are arbitrarily included in or excluded from by those with political power in society.
Back in the USSR
1 day 13 hours ago
Nancy knows Gaza! She is co-founder of the Gaza Mental Health Foundation, a frequent traveler to the area, and much more. She has also led several delegations over the years to the West Bank. Here Nancy reports on Gazans' resiliency in the face of Israel's daily lethal and systemic cruelties against Gazans, and on the history of Hamas. In his article, Josh Ruebner names US Reps who now reject Israel's current fascist single state and ALSO the shopworn, now-impossible, two-state "solution." He also reports several reps' emerging support for conditioning US military aid to Israel.
Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)
1 day 13 hours ago
Max Shea
1 day 14 hours ago
Max Shea
1 day 14 hours ago
Max Shea
1 day 23 hours ago
(audio 14:53)
Dave Id
2 days 4 hours ago
Historically whenever progressive, populist parties win democratic elections in Latin America, land reform and improvements in labor rights, health care, and education have followed. Such movements toward social justice and democracy threaten domestic and global capitalist interests, which invariably launch campaigns of sabotage, disruption, propaganda, and violence.
The November coup in Bolivia, following the re-election of President Evo Morales and other Movement for Socialism candidates. is the most recent collaboration between domestic elites and the US government subverting democracy and indigenous rights. This talk summarizes the gains under Morales government. US media framing of events will then be fact-checked to highlight how the coup was organized and justified to the public. (program)
This analysis is a template to understand other events where the U.S. Government / media claim to support "democracy activists", as in Venezuela and Hong Kong, but are in opposition to a democratic shift to socialist programs that would benefit the majority; such was the stake in the recent Brexit election in Great Britian had Labor won. During the Q&A (parsed for time) an activist recounts the suppression techniques, witnessed in Ohio, organized by nuclear and coal power corporations, in collusion with the Republican Party, to suppress opposition to a public cash infusion for their unprofitable business by blocking a public referendum to stop it.
Lee Artz is Professor of Media Studies and the Director, Center for Global Studies at Purdue University Northwest.
Dale Lehman/WZRD