Aggregator

Radio Thrift Shop: Broadcast 463, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Radio Thrift Shop features a flexible format & is an homage to the "underground" era of broadcasting of the 1960's and 1970's that DJ Frederick grew up with. RTS features a homegrown mix of vinyl records, 78s, 45's, LPs, private press releases, and a variety of cassette tapes and homemade / self released cds. Each broadcast of Radio Thrift Shop features an improvised playlist from DJ Frederick's music library Frederick Moe

Back in the USSR: The British Election of 2019 and a Tribute to Noel Ignatiev, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Back in the USSR focuses on the recent UK elections. On December 12, The British Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn, a long-time progressive and anti-imperialist, with a history of solidarity with the Palestinian people in particular, faced off against incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, who have presided over one of the most brutal austerity regimes in the world – cutting back on every kind of social spending and consigning millions upon millions of people to poverty and homelessness while giving every subsidy and tax break one can think of to the one percent. Unfortunately that hyper-capitalist regime of austerity was given a major boost last Thursday, with the Conservatives winning an absolute majority in the UK parliament. A moment of truth and a moment of shame that will have deadly consequences for many suffering people. Back in the USSR also pays tribute to the late Noel Ignatiev, anti-racist academic and organizer, and author of the book "How the Irish Became White". Back in the USSR

Taylor Report: Vanessa's Victory Tour; Corbyn got snookered, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Phil Taylor and Phil Conlon discuss important issues, such as Vanessa Beeley's recent Canadian tour. There are people whose ears hurt when they hear that Syria is a victim of external aggression, and therefore they want silence. They tried to silence her, but she spoke in every city of the tour. Those who attempted to stop it tried to make themselves the story, and engaged in much behind-the-scenes sabotage. This comes at a time when we are told 'we are so free and democratic,' and refugees want to come here for it. Well, Canadians can't even rent a hall for Vanessa, and have things closed on them. Don't expect the corporate media to follow-up on that story. Beeley's tour coincided with the publication of an interview with President Assad that had been suppressed by Western media. Those who claim to be interested in international politics should familiarize themselves with the interview. Is anyone going to research how a major Italian network would involve itself in interviewing the President of a country under attack by NATO, and then try to hide it? Also, it came out that the OPCW doctored its own report on an 'alleged' (fake) chemical attack by Syria's government. The purveyors of the 'chemical story' have a mess on their hands. *** Corbyn got snookered. He wanted to talk about social programs for the British masses, but instead had to talk about Brexit. That was a trap, since his party was divided on it. If he had followed his own personal history on Brexit, he would have rejected the EU like so many British workers: all the power is in the hands of an unaccountable bureaucracy. The Conservatives took the issue, ran on it, and won. The Labour Party fell for the old 'your shoelaces are untied' trick. When people lie about you and smear you (i.e. ' Labour's anti-Semitism problem'), you're supposed to come at them. But the Labour Party looked down to check its shoelaces, and got punched in the face. Now Boris will have to deal with the people who want to exit from the U.K. Phil also discusses the ongoing farce at the International Court of Justice, in which we pretend that Suu Kyi has 'fallen from grace' because Western puppets and Bob Rae don't like her. Anonymous

Simultaneous Times: Space Cowboy Books Presents: Simultaneous Times Episode #22, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Simultaneous Times is a monthly science fiction podcast produced by Space Cowboy Books in Joshua Tree, CA. http://www.spacecowboybooks.com Space Cowboy Books

Global A Go-Go: December 16, 2019: Tougher than tough, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Rude boys take over Global A Go-Go; Afro sounds from coastal Colombia and northeast Brazil; West Africa's neo-garage bands; more Peruvian chicha; three from southern Africa; Fat Freddy's Drop's new album Bill Lupoletti

The Richie Allen Show: Corbyn treated his enemies better than his friends: UK general election 2019, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project The Host of Bcfm's Politics Show Tony Gosling is back! Tony looks back at last weeks devastating election result for Jeremy Corbyn and explains why he believes Corbyn was destined to fail. Bristol Broadband Co-operative

This Way Out: Dance, Doc, Story and Song + global LGBTQ news!, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project A year of queer in dance, film, books, and music; Gabon outlaws same-gender sex, the ”Nigerian 47” re-affirm their innocence, Australia’s “religious rights” bill is still wrong, there’s good news for the asylum-seeking Saudi gay couple, Finland elects a rainbow-raised woman P.M., Megan Rapinoe gets “Sports Illustrated’s” 2019 crown, the gender-neutral “they” tops Webster’s “words of the year”, and more LGBTQ news from around the world! Lucia Chappelle

Tapes To Astonish: Walkuman Style #247, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project (1.) Whayback - Artifacts (2.) Nightfall - Tash (3.) Wait Up - Q-Tip (4.) Take Me Home - Polyrhythm Addicts ft. Pharoahe Monch (5.) Decemberized - Moka Only (6.) Liar Liar - Sintax The Terrific (7.) Space Defense Team (Bix remix) - Wordburglar ft. Mega Ran and Kool Keith (8.) Press Pause - Shark & DJ Alkemy ft. Cable and Oskeptical (9.) Rollin' - DK ft. Cam James and Justo the MC (10.) Beast Mode - Blu & Damu The Fudgemunk ft. Cashus King, Shawn Jackson, Yamin Semali and Local Blacc (11.) Bla Bla - Slowy & 12Vince (12.) Hip Hop Yoga 101 - Jess The Facts & A.C. The PD (13.) RepresenterS - BigBob ft. Sadat X, Milano Constantine and LDontheCut (14.) I Know - Rakim (15.) Streetz - Prod. Rob (16.) Coalesce - KiLaMDaPro Gamma Krush

The Other Black Music: The Other Black Music Dec. 15, 2019, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. "The Other Black Music" broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST Motherland Influence

New World Notes: #615 -- The Matrix: A Further Exploration, Part 1, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Another intriguing audio tapestry woven by Robin Upton from Unwelcome Guests' archival material. It's a fine exploration of how the forces that run the world *actually* operate in practice. And an exploration of the propaganda they generate to pacify and mislead the people. Central to this tapestry is Richard K. Moore's fine essay, "Escaping the Matrix," read by Lyn Gerry. Woven around that are several other discussions that supplement, extend, and illustrate the essay's several points. Kenneth Dowst

Back in the USSR: The Life and Work of Noel Ignatiev, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Back in the USSR interviews Brendan Campisi about Jewish-American author and historian Noel Ignatiev, who is best known for his work on race and social class and for his call to abolish “whiteness”. He was the co-founder of the New Abolitionist Society and co-editor of the journal Race Traitor, which argued that “treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity”. Particularly known for the controversial work “How the Irish Became White”. Born on December 27, 1940 in Philadelphia, Ignatiev was a life-long radical. At different times he was a member of the Communist Party USA, Students for a Democratic Society, as well as the union movement where he took part in numerous strikes and labor actions. For twenty years he worked in a Chicago steel mill before being accepted into the Harvard Graduate School of Education in 1985, where he earned his doctorate in 1995. His PhD dissertation, which later became the book “How the Irish Became White” discussed the integration of Irish immigrants into white supremacist America in the 19th Century, arguing that race is a social construct, not a scientific reality, that groups of people are arbitrarily included in or excluded from by those with political power in society. Back in the USSR

This Week In Palestine: Nancy Murray on "The Gaza I Know"; Josh Ruebner's article on attitude changes in U.S. Congress, Segment 1 A-Infos Radio Project Nancy knows Gaza! She is co-founder of the Gaza Mental Health Foundation, a frequent traveler to the area, and much more. She has also led several delegations over the years to the West Bank. Here Nancy reports on Gazans' resiliency in the face of Israel's daily lethal and systemic cruelties against Gazans, and on the history of Hamas. In his article, Josh Ruebner names US Reps who now reject Israel's current fascist single state and ALSO the shopworn, now-impossible, two-state "solution." He also reports several reps' emerging support for conditioning US military aid to Israel. Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)